Accelerate Diagnostics Inc: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.90 on 06/12/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.59 on 01/19/24.

52-week price history of AXDX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s current trading price is -90.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -25.79%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.59 and $11.90. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.34 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 41510.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -79.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.17M and boasts a workforce of 179 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.2603, with a change in price of -5.6199. Similarly, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc recorded 45,712 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.13%.

AXDX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.15%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.29% and 3.54%, respectively.

AXDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -69.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -82.31%. The price of AXDX leaped by -73.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -69.74%.