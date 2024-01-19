A Deep Dive into YPF ADR (YPF) Stock Performance

YPF ADR’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $18.82 on 12/21/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $8.73 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of YPF Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. YPF ADR’s current trading price is -18.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.73 and $18.82. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

YPF ADR (YPF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.05B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.91, with a change in price of +0.56. Similarly, YPF ADR recorded 2,698,278 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.80%.

YPF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YPF stands at 0.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

YPF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of YPF ADR over the past 50 days is 62.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 18.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 14.92% and 10.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

YPF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -10.50%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.89%. The price of YPF decreased -12.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.78%.