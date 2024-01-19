A Deep Dive into Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock Performance

In terms of market performance, Assure Holdings Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.93 on 03/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.20 on 09/26/23.

52-week price history of IONM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Assure Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -96.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.95%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.20 and $8.93. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.52M and boasts a workforce of 127 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2831, with a change in price of -0.0841. Similarly, Assure Holdings Corp recorded 1,665,030 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.10%.

IONM Stock Stochastic Average

Assure Holdings Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.05%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.32% and 9.90%, respectively.

IONM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -67.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IONM has leaped by -25.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.71%.