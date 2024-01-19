A Closer Look at Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) Stock Gains

The stock market performance of Nvni Group Ltd has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of NVNI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nvni Group Ltd’s current trading price is -77.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.29 and $12.12. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.19M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

NVNI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVNI stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NVNI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nvni Group Ltd over the past 50 days is 79.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 51.02% and 53.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NVNI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 81.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -74.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NVNI has fallen by 63.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.97%.