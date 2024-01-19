A Closer Look at Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stock Gains

Hormel Foods Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $46.22 on 02/22/23 and the lowest value was $30.12 on 11/29/23.

52-week price history of HRL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hormel Foods Corp.’s current trading price is -32.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.19%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $30.12 and $46.22. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.00B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.99, with a change in price of -7.84. Similarly, Hormel Foods Corp. recorded 3,074,113 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.14%.

Examining HRL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRL stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

HRL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hormel Foods Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.47% and 23.34%, respectively.

HRL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -3.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.44%. The price of HRL leaped by 0.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.54%.