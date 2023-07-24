Uncovering the Potential of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Stock

The present stock price for POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is $105.69. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $106.85 after an opening price of $105.68. The stock briefly fell to $105.53 before ending the session at $96.87.

POSCO Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $98.70 on 07/21/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $36.53 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of PKX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. POSCO Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 7.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 189.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $36.53 to $98.70. In the Basic Materials sector, the POSCO Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.23 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.21B and boasts a workforce of 36619 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for POSCO Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating POSCO Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.17, with a change in price of +44.37. Similarly, POSCO Holdings Inc. recorded 286,511 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.36%.

Examining PKX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PKX stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

PKX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for POSCO Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 97.06%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.75% and 96.99%, respectively.

PKX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 94.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 72.92%. The price of PKX fallen by 42.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.18%.