Tupperware Brands Corporation: Analyzing TUP Stock Trends

The current stock price for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is $0.90. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.04 after opening at $0.68. It dipped to a low of $0.6697 before ultimately closing at $0.67.

In terms of market performance, Tupperware Brands Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.86 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value was $0.61 on 07/20/23.

52-week price history of TUP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current trading price is -93.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.61 and $12.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 20.12 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.60M and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tupperware Brands Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Tupperware Brands Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4450, with a change in price of -3.0100. Similarly, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded 2,455,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.98%.

TUP Stock Stochastic Average

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 65.91%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.01% and 16.30%, respectively.

TUP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -78.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TUP has fallen by 7.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 40.23%.