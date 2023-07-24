TMUS’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 0.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.92%. The price of TMUS fallen by 6.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.87%.

The present stock price for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $140.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $141.84 after an opening price of $140.85. The stock briefly fell to $140.09 before ending the session at $140.10.

T-Mobile US Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $154.38 on 11/02/22 and the lowest value was $124.92 on 06/02/23.

52-week price history of TMUS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current trading price is -8.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$124.92 and $154.38. The T-Mobile US Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 12.69 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 6.4 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 168.10B and boasts a workforce of 71000 employees.

T-Mobile US Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating T-Mobile US Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 140.79, with a change in price of -3.23. Similarly, T-Mobile US Inc. recorded 6,059,489 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.24%.

TMUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMUS stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

TMUS Stock Stochastic Average

T-Mobile US Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.82%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.19% and 75.33%, respectively.