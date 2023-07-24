The Future of Morgan Stanley: Analyzing MS

Morgan Stanley (MS) stock is currently valued at $94.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $94.40 after opening at $94.27. The stock briefly dropped to $93.06 before ultimately closing at $94.01.

In terms of market performance, Morgan Stanley had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $100.99 on 02/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $74.67 on 10/13/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Morgan Stanley’s current trading price is -6.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.60%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $74.67 and $100.99. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.61B and boasts a workforce of 82000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.81, with a change in price of -1.92. Similarly, Morgan Stanley recorded 7,641,373 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.98%.

Examining MS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MS stands at 7.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.67.

MS Stock Stochastic Average

Morgan Stanley’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 97.82% and 96.18%, respectively.

MS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.19%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.78%. The price of MS increased 11.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.45%.