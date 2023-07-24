TFC Stock Update: Truist Financial Corporation’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) currently stands at $33.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $33.57 after starting at $33.57. The stock’s lowest price was $32.5301 before closing at $33.06.

Truist Financial Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $52.22 on 01/24/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $25.56 on 05/04/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TFC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Truist Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -36.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.30%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $25.56 and $52.22. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 10.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.03B and boasts a workforce of 52848 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.76, with a change in price of -14.09. Similarly, Truist Financial Corporation recorded 14,929,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.89%.

Examining TFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TFC stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

TFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Truist Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.61%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.14%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.10% and 81.93%, respectively.

TFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -30.73%. The price of TFC fallen by 4.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.