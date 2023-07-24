Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s current trading price is -1.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.27%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $145.97 and $186.30. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 17.25 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.05 million over the last three months.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) current stock price is $184.32. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $185.57 after opening at $182.00. The stock’s lowest point was $181.355 before it closed at $179.92.

The stock market performance of Texas Instruments Incorporated has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $186.30 on 03/31/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $145.97, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 163.31B and boasts a workforce of 33000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 174.34, with a change in price of +13.58. Similarly, Texas Instruments Incorporated recorded 5,001,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.95%.

How TXN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TXN stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

TXN Stock Stochastic Average

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.12%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.73% and 89.95%, respectively.

TXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.83%. The price of TXN increased 8.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.92%.