SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company Inc. (SMX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -98.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -98.64%. The price of SMX leaped by -75.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.40%.

Currently, the stock price of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is $0.14. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.1511 after opening at $0.1511. The stock touched a low of $0.1351 before closing at $0.15.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of SMX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -99.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.05%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.12 and $18.89. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.29 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 5.49 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -89.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.10M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company over the last 50 days is presently at 1.55%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.84%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.39% and 8.73%, respectively.