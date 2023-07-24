Shell plc (SHEL) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Shell plc’s current trading price is 0.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.46%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $46.74 and $62.98. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 2.44 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.56 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Shell plc (SHEL) is $63.31. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $62.98 after opening at $62.82. The stock touched a low of $62.58 before closing at $62.97.

Shell plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $62.98 on 07/24/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $46.74 on 09/26/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Shell plc (SHEL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 207.79B and boasts a workforce of 93000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Shell plc

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Shell plc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.78, with a change in price of +2.54. Similarly, Shell plc recorded 4,755,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.18%.

How SHEL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHEL stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

SHEL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Shell plc over the last 50 days is presently at 99.80%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 99.25% and 91.11%, respectively.

SHEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.50%. The price of SHEL fallen by 5.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.12%.