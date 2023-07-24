Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has a stock price of $10.86. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.68 after an opening price of $9.33. The day’s lowest price was $9.33, and it closed at $9.42.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.40 on 10/05/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.93 on 05/11/23.

52-week price history of SCU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s current trading price is -4.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $7.93 to $11.40. In the Financial sector, the Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.87010.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 550.88M and boasts a workforce of 343 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Sculptor Capital Management Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.86, with a change in price of +1.92. Similarly, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. recorded 122,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.40%.

SCU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. over the last 50 days is 99.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.17% and 83.61%, respectively.

SCU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SCU has fallen by 21.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.89%.