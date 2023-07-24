SBUX Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock is currently valued at $102.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $103.55 after opening at $101.80. The stock briefly dropped to $101.61 before ultimately closing at $100.88.

Starbucks Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $115.48 on 05/01/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $80.00 on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -10.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.52%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $80.00 and $115.48. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 20.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 6.87 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.65B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corporation

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.54, with a change in price of +0.38. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 6,397,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.37%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

Starbucks Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.88%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.25% and 82.78%, respectively.

SBUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.38%. The price of SBUX increased 0.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.19%.