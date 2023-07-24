Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in JPM Stock

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently priced at $154.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $156.14 after opening at $155.80. The day’s lowest price was $154.69 before the stock closed at $156.15.

In terms of market performance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $156.59 on 07/20/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $101.28 on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of JPM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -1.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.99%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $101.28 and $156.59. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 10.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 456.32B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 138.05, with a change in price of +12.79. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 13,237,129 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.00%.

Examining JPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.53% and 95.48%, respectively.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JPM has fallen by 8.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.46%.