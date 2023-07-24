RDHL’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Stock Performance

Currently, the stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is $1.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.95 after opening at $1.95. The stock touched a low of $1.3601 before closing at $1.85.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $44.80 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.16 on 07/11/23.

52-week price history of RDHL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s current trading price is -96.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.16 and $44.80. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.19 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.30M and boasts a workforce of 113 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating RedHill Biopharma Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.2569, with a change in price of -7.6300. Similarly, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. recorded 162,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.78%.

RDHL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDHL stands at 3.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.00.

RDHL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. over the past 50 days is 16.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 22.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 56.56% and 70.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RDHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -75.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -79.91%. The price of RDHL leaped by -21.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -23.46%.