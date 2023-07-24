Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.36%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.04 and $337.32. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 6.21 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 39320.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is $9.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.00 after opening at $7.29. The stock touched a low of $7.15 before closing at $6.51.

In terms of market performance, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $337.32 on 08/03/22, while the lowest value was $5.04 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.97M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.02, with a change in price of +2.97. Similarly, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. recorded 99,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.53%.

How QNRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QNRX stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

QNRX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 58.19%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.70%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.68% and 38.55%, respectively.

QNRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -46.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.13%. The price of QNRX fallen by 18.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 35.27%.