PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PSQ Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -40.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.94 and $35.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.23 million over the last 3 months.

PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) stock is currently valued at $21.11. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $31.10 after opening at $29.79. The stock briefly dropped to $20.03 before ultimately closing at $29.80.

The market performance of PSQ Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.57 on 07/20/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.94 on 07/18/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 107.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 642.59M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.48, with a change in price of +11.00. Similarly, PSQ Holdings Inc. recorded 944,374 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +108.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSQH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PSQH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PSQ Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 45.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.70% and 55.63%, respectively.

PSQH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 112.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 111.31%. The price of PSQH increased 106.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 114.75%.