PepsiCo Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) currently has a stock price of $190.16. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $191.47 after opening at $190.105. The lowest recorded price for the day was $189.30 before it closed at $189.30.

PepsiCo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $196.88 on 05/15/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $160.98 on 10/07/22.

52-week price history of PEP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PepsiCo Inc.’s current trading price is -3.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $160.98 and $196.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 15.01 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 260.59B and boasts a workforce of 315000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For PepsiCo Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating PepsiCo Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 183.94, with a change in price of +14.25. Similarly, PepsiCo Inc. recorded 4,715,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.10%.

PEP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEP stands at 2.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

PEP Stock Stochastic Average

PepsiCo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 61.71%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.10% and 68.45%, respectively.

PEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 12.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PEP has fallen by 2.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.04%.