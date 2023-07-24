KHC’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -10.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.29%. The price of KHC fallen by 0.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.31%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has a current stock price of $36.32. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $36.62 after opening at $36.42. The stock’s low for the day was $36.245, and it eventually closed at $36.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $42.80 on 01/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $32.73, recorded on 09/28/22.

52-week price history of KHC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. The Kraft Heinz Company’s current trading price is -15.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.97%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $32.73 and $42.80. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 22.39 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 7.55 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.67B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating The Kraft Heinz Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.05, with a change in price of -3.34. Similarly, The Kraft Heinz Company recorded 7,004,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.42%.

KHC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KHC stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

KHC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Kraft Heinz Company over the last 50 days is presently at 23.80%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.88% and 63.95%, respectively.