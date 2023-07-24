KE Holdings Inc. Inc. (BEKE) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.21%. The price of BEKE fallen by 7.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.21%.

Currently, the stock price of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is $16.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.22 after opening at $15.19. The stock touched a low of $14.775 before closing at $14.82.

KE Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $21.08 on 02/14/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.09 on 10/28/22.

52-week price history of BEKE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. KE Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -23.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.44%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $9.09 and $21.08. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 6.49 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 7.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.53B and boasts a workforce of 98540 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for KE Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 27 analysts are rating KE Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.57, with a change in price of -1.92. Similarly, KE Holdings Inc. recorded 7,411,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.52%.

BEKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEKE stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BEKE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for KE Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 67.29%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.22% and 47.14%, respectively.