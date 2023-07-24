JD’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $31.57 to $67.87 – What’s Next for Investors?

The current stock price for JD.com Inc. (JD) is $37.07. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $37.6701 after opening at $37.37. It dipped to a low of $36.88 before ultimately closing at $36.67.

The stock market performance of JD.com Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $67.87 on 08/26/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $31.57, recorded on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of JD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. JD.com Inc.’s current trading price is -45.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $31.57 and $67.87. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 12.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 11.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

JD.com Inc. (JD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.81B and boasts a workforce of 450679 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For JD.com Inc.

As of right now, 32 analysts are rating JD.com Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.82, with a change in price of -7.67. Similarly, JD.com Inc. recorded 11,382,877 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.14%.

JD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JD.com Inc. over the past 50 days is 60.39%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.40% and 50.22%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -33.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JD has fallen by 1.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.81%.