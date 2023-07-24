IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. IronNet Inc.’s current trading price is -95.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.14 and $2.73. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.37 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) currently stands at $0.13. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.142 after starting at $0.135. The stock’s lowest price was $0.125 before closing at $0.14.

IronNet Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.73 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.14 on 07/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.50M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2705, with a change in price of -0.3321. Similarly, IronNet Inc. recorded 2,969,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.71%.

IRNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for IronNet Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.22% and 7.76%, respectively.

IRNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -43.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -62.69%. The price of IRNT leaped by -20.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.94%.