Herc Holdings Inc. Inc. (HRI) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 1.16% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.98%. The price of HRI fallen by 1.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.68%.

The present stock price for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is $133.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $139.09 after an opening price of $139.09. The stock briefly fell to $132.15 before ending the session at $142.32.

Herc Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $162.46 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $93.97 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of HRI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Herc Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -18.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.64%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $93.97 and $162.46. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.74 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 6600 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 117.88, with a change in price of -8.99. Similarly, Herc Holdings Inc. recorded 420,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.33%.

HRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRI stands at 2.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.96.

HRI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Herc Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 67.47%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 35.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 62.14% and 76.73%, respectively.