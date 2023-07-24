Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is $0.36. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.4638 after opening at $0.419. The stock touched a low of $0.31 before closing at $0.33.

The market performance of Greenbrook TMS Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $5.92 on 08/22/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.32, recorded on 07/21/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of GBNH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s current trading price is -93.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.32 and $5.92. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 86730.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.50M and boasts a workforce of 629 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Greenbrook TMS Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Greenbrook TMS Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7060, with a change in price of -1.2200. Similarly, Greenbrook TMS Inc. recorded 265,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.22%.

GBNH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Greenbrook TMS Inc. over the past 50 days is 8.64%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.90%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 5.19% and 5.29%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GBNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -81.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -82.52%. The price of GBNH leaped by -48.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.24%.