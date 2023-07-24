Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -45.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $26.77 and $59.70. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.88 million observed over the last three months.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has a current stock price of $32.25. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $36.45 after opening at $36.45. The stock’s low for the day was $32.00, and it eventually closed at $35.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $59.70 on 11/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $26.77 on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.89B and boasts a workforce of 3390 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.32, with a change in price of -15.15. Similarly, Glacier Bancorp Inc. recorded 846,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.96%.

How GBCI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GBCI stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

GBCI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Glacier Bancorp Inc. over the past 50 days is 54.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 41.09%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.34% and 80.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GBCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -34.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -29.07%. The price of GBCI fallen by 0.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.10%.