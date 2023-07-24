Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s current trading price is -13.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $83.89 and $119.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 17.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 15.88 million over the last three months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stock is currently valued at $103.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $104.38 after opening at $104.16. The stock briefly dropped to $103.26 before ultimately closing at $103.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $119.92 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $83.89 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 418.09B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.94, with a change in price of -6.66. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded 16,255,369 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.41% and 22.67%, respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -6.67%. The price of XOM increased 0.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.92%.