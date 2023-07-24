D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -81.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 508.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $13.23 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.13 million over the last three months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock is currently valued at $2.41. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.87 after opening at $2.80. The stock briefly dropped to $2.36 before ultimately closing at $2.75.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 296.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 352.10M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.15, with a change in price of +1.71. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 4,244,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +244.29%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 71.68%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.97% and 77.47%, respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 67.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 79.85%. The price of QBTS increased 45.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.55%.