Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s current trading price is -29.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.82 and $22.83. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 10.2 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 8.64 million observed over the last three months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) current stock price is $15.99. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $16.53 after opening at $16.50. The stock’s lowest point was $15.93 before it closed at $16.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $22.83 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $11.82 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.50B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.77, with a change in price of -4.63. Similarly, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. recorded 9,099,757 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.45%.

How CLF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

CLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. over the past 50 days is 63.30%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 34.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.72% and 65.93%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.54%. The price of CLF decreased -0.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.59%.