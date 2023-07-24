Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Azul S.A.’s current trading price is -16.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 203.40%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.82 and $13.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 2.54 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.39 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $11.59. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.60 after opening at $11.08. It dipped to a low of $10.9611 before ultimately closing at $10.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Azul S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $13.86 on 07/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $3.82, recorded on 03/02/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 83.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.19B and boasts a workforce of 13651 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Azul S.A.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Azul S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.82, with a change in price of +7.33. Similarly, Azul S.A. recorded 3,124,889 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +172.07%.

AZUL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Azul S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 67.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.74% and 11.76%, respectively.

AZUL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 89.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.55%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AZUL has leaped by -14.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.38%.