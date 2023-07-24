American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current trading price is -16.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $80.30 and $105.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.87 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) currently stands at $87.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $88.31 after starting at $87.12. The stock’s lowest price was $86.96 before closing at $86.82.

American Electric Power Company Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $105.60 on 09/12/22 and the lowest value was $80.30 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.69B and boasts a workforce of 16974 employees.

American Electric Power Company Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating American Electric Power Company Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.20, with a change in price of -2.14. Similarly, American Electric Power Company Inc. recorded 2,955,122 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.38%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEP stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

AEP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 63.13%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.74% and 73.14% respectively.

AEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -4.04%. The price of AEP fallen by 2.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.81%.