AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 2.28B Market Cap

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock is currently valued at $1.80. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.85 after opening at $1.84. The stock briefly dropped to $1.75 before ultimately closing at $1.84.

52-week price history of APE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -82.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.92%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.65 and $10.50. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 41.72 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 11.72 million over the past three months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6332, with a change in price of -0.2500. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 16,305,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.20%.

APE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 54.35%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.79% and 57.27%, respectively.

APE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 27.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.92%. The price of APE increased 5.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.76%.