ALV’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 28.15%. The price of ALV fallen by 22.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.98%.

Currently, the stock price of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is $102.78. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $103.99 after opening at $98.79. The stock touched a low of $97.88 before closing at $93.27.

Autoliv Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $97.45 on 07/21/23, with the lowest value being $65.74 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of ALV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Autoliv Inc.’s current trading price is 5.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $65.74 and $97.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.25 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.96B and boasts a workforce of 71200 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 88.37, with a change in price of +9.62. Similarly, Autoliv Inc. recorded 1,126,390 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.33%.

ALV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALV stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

ALV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Autoliv Inc. over the last 50 days is at 95.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.36% and 93.64%, respectively.