Altice USA Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) currently stands at $3.48. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.52 after starting at $3.45. The stock’s lowest price was $3.34 before closing at $3.36.

Altice USA Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.28 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.01 on 06/22/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ATUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Altice USA Inc.’s current trading price is -71.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.01 to $12.28. In the Communication Services sector, the Altice USA Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.45 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Altice USA Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Altice USA Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.06, with a change in price of -0.49. Similarly, Altice USA Inc. recorded 4,614,803 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.25%.

ATUS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Altice USA Inc. over the last 50 days is 95.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.64% and 91.50%, respectively.

ATUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -27.50%. The price of ATUS fallen by 64.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.77%.