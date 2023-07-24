AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -97.35% in 6 Months, Down -32.15% in 30 Days

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) current stock price is $0.28. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.3121 after opening at $0.2941. The stock’s lowest point was $0.2641 before it closed at $0.30.

The stock market performance of AERWINS Technologies Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $18.00 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.27, recorded on 07/21/23.

52-week price history of AWIN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.27 and $18.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -69.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.61M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6858, with a change in price of -1.4418. Similarly, AERWINS Technologies Inc. recorded 554,203 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.83%.

AWIN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AERWINS Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 2.94%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.44% and 6.00%, respectively.

AWIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -97.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -97.35%. The price of AWIN decreased -32.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -51.19%.