ACB’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -45.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACB has leaped by -19.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.80%.

The current stock price for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is $0.50. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.53 after opening at $0.53. It dipped to a low of $0.4976 before ultimately closing at $0.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Aurora Cannabis Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.94 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.49, recorded on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of ACB Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current trading price is -74.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $1.94. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.04 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.57 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 241.04M and boasts a workforce of 1130 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6175, with a change in price of -0.3425. Similarly, Aurora Cannabis Inc. recorded 3,569,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.02%.

ACB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACB stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

ACB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. over the last 50 days is at 1.19%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.11% and 11.61%, respectively.