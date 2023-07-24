A Closer Look at General Electric Company (GE) Stock Gains

General Electric Company (GE) stock is currently valued at $110.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $111.88 after opening at $111.44. The stock briefly dropped to $109.82 before ultimately closing at $111.24.

General Electric Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $112.15 on 07/17/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $48.29 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of GE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. General Electric Company’s current trading price is -1.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $48.29 to $112.15. In the Industrials sector, the General Electric Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.12 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.14B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.93, with a change in price of +26.49. Similarly, General Electric Company recorded 6,233,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.60%.

Examining GE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GE stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

GE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for General Electric Company over the last 50 days is 87.40%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 80.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.51% and 84.10%, respectively.

GE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 68.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.55%. The price of GE increased 5.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.05%.