SONO’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.78%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SONO has fallen by 1.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.54%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) currently has a stock price of $16.30. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.25 after opening at $17.22. The lowest recorded price for the day was $16.27 before it closed at $17.31.

Sonos Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $24.56 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $13.65 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SONO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sonos Inc.’s current trading price is -33.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.41%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $13.65 and $24.56. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.98 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 1844 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.03, with a change in price of -2.98. Similarly, Sonos Inc. recorded 1,897,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.46%.

SONO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SONO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SONO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sonos Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 26.99%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.61% and 84.63%, respectively.