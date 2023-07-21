RCM’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 59.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.45%. The price of RCM leaped by -0.97% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.49%.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has a current stock price of $17.43. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $18.05 after opening at $18.00. The stock’s low for the day was $17.37, and it eventually closed at $18.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

R1 RCM Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $27.07 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $6.71, recorded on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of RCM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. R1 RCM Inc.’s current trading price is -35.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.76%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $6.71 and $27.07. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.84 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.13B and boasts a workforce of 27200 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.91, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, R1 RCM Inc. recorded 2,416,856 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.62%.

RCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCM stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

RCM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for R1 RCM Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 60.83%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.32% and 74.48%, respectively.