Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -7.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.50%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.00 and $19.35. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 4.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 13.24 million over the last three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has a current stock price of $17.84. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $17.665 after opening at $17.54. The stock’s low for the day was $17.37, and it eventually closed at $17.64.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Kinder Morgan Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.35 on 12/01/22, while the lowest value was $16.00 on 05/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.43B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.03, with a change in price of +0.44. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,899,848 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.56%.

How KMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.04%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.11% and 79.52%, respectively.

KMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -1.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.85%. The price of KMI fallen by 7.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.66%.