Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) currently stands at $8.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.71 after starting at $8.54. The stock’s lowest price was $8.175 before closing at $8.71.

Joby Aviation Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.98 on 06/29/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.15 on 12/28/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of JOBY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current trading price is -31.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.15 to $11.98. In the Industrials sector, the Joby Aviation Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.72 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.83 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 115.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.33B and boasts a workforce of 1422 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Joby Aviation Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Joby Aviation Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.70, with a change in price of +3.72. Similarly, Joby Aviation Inc. recorded 7,007,190 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +81.65%.

Examining JOBY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JOBY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JOBY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Joby Aviation Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.57%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.58% and 49.31% respectively.

JOBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 146.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 109.24%. The price of JOBY fallen by 20.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.09%.