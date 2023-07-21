East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -25.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $33.86 and $80.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.27 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.35 million over the last three months.

At present, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has a stock price of $60.61. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $62.095 after an opening price of $61.70. The day’s lowest price was $58.79, and it closed at $61.62.

The market performance of East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $80.98 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $33.86 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.83B and boasts a workforce of 3155 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.50, with a change in price of -16.22. Similarly, East West Bancorp Inc. recorded 1,648,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EWBC stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

EWBC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, East West Bancorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.97% and 92.51%, respectively.

EWBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EWBC has fallen by 14.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.39%.