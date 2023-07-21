Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is -20.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $9.42 and $17.48. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 2.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.56 million over the last three months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) current stock price is $13.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.40 after opening at $14.40. The stock’s lowest point was $13.835 before it closed at $14.44.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $17.48 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value being $9.42 on 03/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.80B and boasts a workforce of 351 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.31, with a change in price of +3.54. Similarly, Dynavax Technologies Corporation recorded 1,497,495 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.17%.

How DVAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DVAX stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

DVAX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Dynavax Technologies Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 85.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.14% and 93.62%, respectively.

DVAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 30.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.44%. The price of DVAX increased 7.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.86%.