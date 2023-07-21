Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has a stock price of $97.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $98.045 after an opening price of $97.98. The day’s lowest price was $96.03, and it closed at $98.27.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $100.52 on 07/06/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $70.16 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CHD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -3.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $70.16 to $100.52. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.56B and boasts a workforce of 5250 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Church & Dwight Co. Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.44, with a change in price of +13.67. Similarly, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. recorded 1,442,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.36%.

Examining CHD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHD stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

CHD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. over the last 50 days is 63.84%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 28.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.60% and 59.92%, respectively.

CHD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 20.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHD has fallen by 2.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.80%.