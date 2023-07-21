Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -85.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.41 and $4.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 22.13 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 28.44 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is currently priced at $0.63. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.7476 after opening at $0.735. The day’s lowest price was $0.6512 before the stock closed at $0.67.

Canoo Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.39 on 08/15/22 and a low of $0.41 for the same time frame on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 296.37M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6192, with a change in price of -0.0770. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 25,584,137 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Canoo Inc. over the last 50 days is 48.32%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 48.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.77% and 67.68%, respectively.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -48.66% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -50.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOEV has fallen by 19.44%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.65%.