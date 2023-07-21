Can American Airlines Group Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) current stock price is $17.42. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $18.17 after opening at $18.15. The stock’s lowest point was $17.28 before it closed at $17.44.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $19.08 on 07/13/23, with the lowest value being $11.65 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current trading price is -8.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $11.65 and $19.08. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 13.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 24.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.58B and boasts a workforce of 129700 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Airlines Group Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.22, with a change in price of +1.71. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded 23,736,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.94%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 68.54%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.28% and 71.31%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 36.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.03%. The price of AAL increased 6.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.94%.