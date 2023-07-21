Apple Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 43.07% in 6 Months, Up 5.20% in 30 Days

Apple Inc. (AAPL) current stock price is $193.54. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $196.47 after opening at $195.09. The stock’s lowest point was $192.495 before it closed at $193.13.

Apple Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $198.23 on 07/19/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $124.17 on 01/03/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of AAPL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Apple Inc.’s current trading price is -2.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $124.17 and $198.23. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 17.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 57.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3035.29B and boasts a workforce of 164000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Apple Inc.

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Apple Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.99, with a change in price of +45.78. Similarly, Apple Inc. recorded 57,907,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.95%.

AAPL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAPL stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

AAPL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Apple Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 83.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.73%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.23% and 79.88%, respectively.

AAPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 48.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.07%. The price of AAPL increased 5.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.49%.