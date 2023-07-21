Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -16.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $54.57 and $132.83. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 26.25 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 69.92 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) currently stands at $111.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $115.05 after starting at $114.96. The stock’s lowest price was $109.24 before closing at $110.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $132.83 on 06/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $54.57 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.51B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.09, with a change in price of +32.55. Similarly, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded 66,682,758 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.32%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AMD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.37%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 37.13% and 51.22% respectively.

AMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 71.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 64.34%. The price of AMD leaped by -0.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.03%.