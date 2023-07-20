WAFD’s Wild Ride: Down -9.30% – What’s Next for WAFD?

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WAFD has fallen by 5.55%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.34%.

The current stock price for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is $30.43. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $30.44 after opening at $29.08. It dipped to a low of $28.83 before ultimately closing at $28.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Washington Federal Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $39.17 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $23.90, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of WAFD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Washington Federal Inc.’s current trading price is -22.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.32%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $23.90 and $39.17. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.08B and boasts a workforce of 2132 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.84, with a change in price of -4.86. Similarly, Washington Federal Inc. recorded 828,533 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.77%.

WAFD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WAFD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WAFD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Washington Federal Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 99.66%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.81%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.91% and 68.68%, respectively.